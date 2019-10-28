Kenya: Achieng' Oneko's Widow Loice Anyango Dies Aged 79

26 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

The only surviving widow of freedom fighter and liberation hero Achieng Oneko died on Saturday morning at her rural home at Kunya village in Rarieda, Siaya County.

Family spokesman Dick Oneko said Loice Anyango died at around 8amafter a routine stroll in the compound. She was 79.

"She was in high spirits ... the walk was part of her morning routine but she later complained of dizziness. She died peacefully on her bed moments later

MILD STROKE

Mr Oneko said Mama Anyango had been recovering at home after being discharged from Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Thursday.

She was taken to the hospital after suffering a mild stroke and had been admitted for two weeks.

"She was discharged after doctors informed us that she was well and could be allowed to travel back home," he said.

"It is a big blow to the family but we take it as God's plan. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

He eulogised her as a peaceful, loving, caring and God-fearing woman.

THE FAMILY

According to past media interviews, the late Anyango was 11 years old when Mr Oneko was first detained.

She had been living with his first wife Jedidah Achieng, who was her aunt.

The first wife died in 1992, according to the family.

The late Anyango is survived by 11 children and several grandchildren.

EULOGIES

Siaya governor Mr Cornell Rasanga eulogised the late Anyango as a family matriarch, who guided her family in the Christian way and was always willing to help the needy.

"The country, and the people of Siaya in particular, have suffered a big loss following her untimely demise. I pray that God will give the family strength," he said.

Rarieda member of Parliament Otiende Amolo said the country had lost a dedicated woman who had its development at heart.

Describing her as a humble, disciplined and principled person, the MP said she should be honoured for her contribution to the struggle for independence.

"As we plan to give her a decent send-off, it is my wish that she will be honoured by government," he said.

"It is sad that as a country, we have failed to honour our heroes and surviving spouses for the role they played to make Kenya great."

The body was taken to Aga Khan Hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

