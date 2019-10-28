Kenya: Defence Ministry Announces New KDF Recruitment Dates

26 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise which had been postponed has been rescheduled to November 7 to December 16.

The recruitment had been scheduled for October 28 but it was cancelled on October 16 following protests over change of recruitment centres.

In a statement on Saturday, the Defence ministry said people who applied earlier must do so afresh.

Bogita Ongeri, the Deputy Director of Public Communications, announced that recruitment of general service officers, cadets, specialist officers, tradesmen and tradeswoman will be through applications to the Defence headquarters.

Enrollment of general duty recruits and defence forces constables will be done by KDF teams at sub-county level.

The dates for this will be announced in the newspapers at a later date.

Mr Ongeri said those shortlisted for the positions of GSOs, cadets and specialist officers will be notified through the newspapers from November 16 - 20.

Those who successfully apply for the positions of tradesmen and tradeswomen will be notified from December 23 - 29.

