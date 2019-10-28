Kenya: Relief as Nairobi, Kemsa Restock Hospitals With Drugs

25 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as the county has kicked off restocking of health facilities.

Cases of county health facilities running out of drugs have in the past forced many residents to spend more money at private facilities.

Acting Health executive Veska Kangongo said City Hall has, for the past five days, been restocking hospitals and that 80 percent have sufficient supply.

She said the drugs are supplied and distributed through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to hospitals including Mama Lucy, Pumwani Maternity, Mbagathi and Mutuini.

"We call upon Nairobi residents to visit any of our dispensaries or county hospitals to get the necessary medical attention," she sasid.

"We have enough equipment and now enough drugs and I know that we will not be required to buy drugs from outside," said Ms Kangogo.

EFFICIENCY

Kemsa, through a statement, said it is keen on ensuring medicine is supplied at specific times and without fail.

The organisation said it considered requests made by all health facilities under their supply and that distribution will continue until they are all equipped.

Ms Kangogo assured that going forward, both the county and Kemsa will ensure quick supply of medicine to all county hospital.

There will be no cases of inefficiency at health facilities, she said, and urged residents to visit county facilities and reject referrals to private hospitals or clinics.

Ms Kangongo further said that as part of efforts to improve services, Nairobi will soon launch a new Mama Lucy wing to ease congestion at county health facilities.

WARNING

Meanwhile, Governor Mike Sonko has put on notice county hospital administrators and health officials who hold drugs for personal use or sale, saying they will face the full force of the law.

Mr Sonko said the unscrupulous health officials involved in the act run their own private clinics, to which they unnecessarily refer patients.

"In most cases, they divert county drugs to their clinics, denying residents what they need most. If any member is harassed, threatened or mishandled at a health facility, he or she should report the matter with evidence on WhatsApp through mobile phone numbers 0722 886600 or 0722 156700," said Mr Sonko.

He promised that all health facilities would have enough medicine within the next one week.

