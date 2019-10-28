Kenya: 13 Envoys Endorse Kenya-Uganda Peace Deal

Thirteen ambassadors to Kenya on Friday endorsed a recently signed peace pact aimed at ending cross-border conflicts along the border of Kenya and Uganda.

They said the historic deal will boost joint development at the once marginalised Turkana- Pokot - Karamoja corridor, and ensure free movement of goods and people.

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing of the agreement in September.

COOPERATION

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok hosted the governors in Lodwar town during their two day visit led by Simon Mordue of the European Union.

The delegation included Mette Knudsen (Denmark), Aline Kuster-Menager (France), Annette Gunther (Germany), Erik Lundberg (Finland), Fionnuala Quinlan (Ireland) and Martin Klepetko (Czech Republic).

Others were Laszlo Eduard Mathe (Hungary), Jacek Bazański (Poland), Luisa Fragoso (Portugal), Julia Pataki (Romania), Frantisek Dlhopolcek (Slovak Republic) and Javier Garcia de Viedma (Spain).

Ambassador Mordue said said the peace deal was a step towards enhancing cooperation between their countries.

EQUIPMENT

Ambassador Gunther said her government was keen on enhancing cross-border cooperation between Turkana residents and their Ugandan neighbors in resource management with the aim of easing tensions.

She handed over equipment including two vehicles, 20 motorcycles, GPS gadgets and laptops, that will help in mapping and planning resources.

Governor Nanok gave the ambassadors a report on the county's development, successes and challenges of the partnership with the EU and member countries as well as existing opportunities to strengthen these collaborations.

He said the delegation was the largest ever of EU Ambassadors anywhere visiting Kenya.