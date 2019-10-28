Kenya: October 28 is Not a Public Holiday - CS Matiang'i

25 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agewa Magut

Monday, October 28, is not a public holiday as Hindus and Sikhs mark Diwali, the Interior ministry has said.

The ministry headed by Fred Matiang’i on Friday dismissed as “fake” a gazette notice that was doing rounds in social media.

“Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday,” the ministry said in a tweet that included a photo of the purported notice with the word ‘FAKE’ emblazoned across it.

In the statement, Kenyans were asked to report to work as usual.

Some citizens have, however, expressed their disappointment.

Brian Agol Obanda responded to the Interior ministry's tweet by emblazoning 'FAKE' across it.

For Khaemba Wandabusi, he believes the ministry is playing a practical joke on citizens: “You won't prank us, we all know it's a holiday!”

Diwali is marked by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs as “the festival of lights when people worship to erase all darkness from one's life.”

The fete lasts five days and usually falls in late October or early November.

In Kenya, the event is marked with fireworks at night and those observing the holiday visiting their various temples.

