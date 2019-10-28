Ghana: Accra Giants Show Class in Skate Soccer

Accra Giants Skate soccer team has booked a place in the finals of the maiden MTN Skate Soccer League after winning a three-team tournament held at the tennis court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The one-day MTN sponsored competition was played under the auspices of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) and Binatone Ghana, and brought together three teams in the southern sector namely Accra Giants, Zongo Lions and Western Tigers.

Accra Giants, the pre-tournament favourites lived up to the hype as they defeated Western Tigers from the Western region 5-2.

Led by the skipper of the national skate soccer team, the Rolling Rockets, Ahmed Gariba, Accra Giants took a comfortable 3-0 lead through Yahuzah Isaah and a double from Gariba before Osaman Abukari pulled one back for the Western side before the break.

In the seond half, Gariba completed his hat-trick with Abdul Alhassan adding the fifth goal while Ali Osman pulled one back for the Western Tigers.

Accra Giants sealed qualification to the finals when they defeated Zongo Lions 2-0 in the final game of the day after the latter settled for a 3-3 draw with Western Tigers.

Skipper Gariba was again the hero in the final, scoring two goals in the final moments of the game as his side booked a date with bitter rivals Ashanti Warriors, winners of the first round of the league held in the Ashanti Region in May.

Ashanti Warriors in that tournament defeated Accra Giants 3-2 to be crowned champions.

The two sides would square off on November 30 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the grand finals.

President of IFSS, Mr. Albert Frimpong expressed delight at the performance of all the teams and stated that it will get better in the finals.

According to the sponsors, the initiative was to get the physically challenged off the streets, help in the development of the physically challenged members of the society while creating an environment that gives opportunity to them to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.