Ghana: 22 Communities in UE to Be Hooked Onto National Grid

Zuarungu — Government through the Ministry of Energy has given approval for 22 communities in the Bolgatanga East District, in the Upper East Region to be hooked onto the national grid, the District Chief Executive for the area, Reverend Emmanuel Abugre Abole, has disclosed.

The DCE made the disclosure at a press encounter organised by the Assembly on Friday, in fulfillment of the directive of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The DCE who is also the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the area, stated that the project was part of the Rural Electrification Project being rolled out by the government across all the districts in the country.

"In fulfillment of the campaign promises of the President, coupled with my personal conviction to get all communities connected to the national grid, I have secured approval from the Minister of Energy to get 22 communities connected. What you see across the Assembly block is evidence of our resolve as materials have started arriving. Commencement of community to kick-start actual is currently ongoing," he added.

The DCE who assured his constituents that he would work very hard to ensure that every community within his jurisdiction had access to electricity, indicated all the defunct street lights within the district would be rehabilitated and extended to more communities, adding "I have already taken delivery of a quantity of halogen street lamps for this agenda."

Reverend Abole applauded the government for implementing some of the pro-poor and social intervention policies in the area that were making impact in the lives of the citizenry.

The DCE who disclosed that about 65 per cent of the farmers in the district had access to subsidised agricultural inputs, said 3,853 NPK fertilizers and 955 urea were distributed to 1,163 farmers leading to high crop yield.

Reverend Abole further mentioned that 1,780 and 54 students were benefitting from the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the Zuarungu SHS and Gambibgo Community Day SHS respectively.

The DCE stated that out of the ten dams that were earmarked for construction in the district, five were at various stages of completion while the remaining five would continue in the dry season,

Rev Abole mentioned that the government had engaged 150 youth in the District under the Nation Builders Corp (BaBCo) through the Ministry of Special Initiative Development.

He said the District was also benefiting from projects such as a modern health facility at Sarkarabisi, six 10-seater water closet toilets with mechanized boreholes at six communities and a number of school infrastructure including boreholes.