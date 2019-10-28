Ghana: Bongo Assembly Cuts Sod for Construction of Lorry Park

Bongo — The Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region has cut sod for the construction of a lorry park at the cost of GH¢475,000 for the drivers of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the district.

Currently, the drivers are transacting their transportation businesses in an open deplorable lorry park, making them refuse to pay their taxes to the Assembly with the excuse that, the Assembly had not provided them any befitting structure to operate and, therefore, had no moral right to demand of them to pay taxes.

The facility, which is expected to be completed in six months, would have additional 10 stores attached to it to be rented out by the Assembly to traders.

It would also have good pavements and gates to make it easier for the collection of revenue for the Assembly.

The sod-cutting ceremony which was jointly performed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bongo, Mr Peter Ayinbisa and the Paramount Chief of Bongo, Naba Baba Salifu Leemyarum, received applause from the leadership of the GPRTU.

The leadership assured the Assembly that, all the drivers would be made to honour their tax obligations as soon as the lorry park was completed and opened.

Addressing the group, the DCE said the Assembly would in future build additional facility in the lorry park which would be in the form of storey building to boost the Assembly's revenue.

He stated that the private sector, including individuals, would also be encouraged to go into partnership with the Assembly to put up more structures closer to the lorry park and the old market to provide places for traders to transact their businesses.

Mr Ayinbisa said the Assembly would soon ensure that traders moved to the new market stalls provided by the Assembly.

He hinted that the Assembly would also demolish the structures in the old market to pave way for the reconstruction of befitting market stores and stalls.

The paramount chief who applauded the initiative, appealed to the Assembly to initiate more innovative and pragmatic ways in raking more revenue to put up adequate infrastructure to cater for the needs in the road, education and the health sectors.