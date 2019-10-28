Ghana: Provide Children With Needed Guidance, Direction--Gaca Tells Parents, Guardians

28 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila

Gyabenkrom — Ghana Against Child Abuse (GACA) a campaign group, is championing the fight against the maltreatment and other negative vices meted out to children in four districts in the Western Region.

The districts are Shama, Wassa East, Ahanta West and Prestea Huni Valley.

The campaign is being executed by the Centre for National Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, Ministry of Health, Department of Community Development and the Department of Social Welfare with funding from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Canadian Aid.

Addressing school children at Gyabenkrom in the Ahanata West municipality, the Project Director of GACA, Rev. Ebo Kese entreated parents and guardians to show great interest in their children by attending to their needs.

He said parents and guardians must be very caring and close to their children in order to provide them the needed direction and guidance.

Rev. Kese told the parents that all neglected children try to find solace somewhere and sometimes the people that these children come across might be unscrupulous people who could lead them into negative behaviour.

He said any child without proper feeding, housing, clothing and other basic needs would surely look for these things somewhere and such children could not concentrate in class resulting in them going wayward.

Rev. Kese advised parents to make their children their best friends and show interest in whatever activity these children engaged themselves in.

The Western Regional Director of the Department of Community Development, Madam Joyce Yeboah told the parents that their children were the future generation so they were very important to the family, community and the nation at large.

She said at the adolescent age children undergo so many changes so parents should keep eagle eyes on their children so that they did not fall victim to some temptations to make their future gloomy not only for themselves but the parents and the society at large.

Madam Yeboah cautioned the parents not to be overprotective as such behaviours could also bring out some negative attitudes in children.

She told the children to be obedient to their parents and also try to discuss new happenings with them and the environment with their parents for guidance and direction.

