Ghana: 570 Fire Service Recruits Pass Out in Accra

Five hundred and seventy Fire Service recruits, including 282 females, passed out last Friday in Accra after four months training.

They were trained in fire service management, fire investigations, basic forensic fire, foot drills, physical training, road traffic extrication, fire service operation and fire science.

The Deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, who was the reviewing officer, in his remarks said the Ghana National Fire Service was collaborating with the University of Energy and Natural Resources to train personnel in public safety management.

He said the training would also include the use of geographical information system to map out disaster prone area for special attention.

"There is collaboration with the University of Mines and Technology to use drones to detect fire for quick response and reduce damage caused by undesired fires," he added.

Mr Quartey said fire continued to pose significant threat to lives and property all over the world.

He said government was determined to ensure that the needed equipment and logistics were provided to the Service to facilitate the work of fire fighters to carry out their work without a hitch.

Mr Quartey stated that the Fire Service had established specialised units in vital areas such as intelligence gathering and forensic investigation to enable them respond to incidents and handle them professionally.

He congratulated the gradaunts and urged them to apply what they have been taught to reduce the fire occurrences, particularly domestic fires.

The overall best award went to Recruit Fire Woman (RFW) Christiana Danso, the Commandant Award was presented to RFW Helena Osei Tuah, Best in Drills was awarded to RFW Ayisha Mahama, whilst Recruit Fireman Albert Sappor received the award for Best in Academics.

Present was the Chief Fire Officer, Mr Edwin Ekow Blankson.