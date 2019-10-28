Ghana: Vodafone Cash Agents Get Historic Insurance Cover

Vodafone Ghana has partnered Hollard Insurance to launch a revolutionary product in the mobile money space in West Africa.

For the first time, Vodafone Cash agents will be insured against robbery and theft at no cost to them; in line with a commitment to ensure their security and wellbeing across the country.

The product, which addresses a major pain point of agents, is fully funded by Vodafone Cash on behalf of its agents and underwritten by Hollard Ghana; implying that agents do not need to pay any monthly premium in order to qualify or keep the insurance cover active.

The scheme has two packages, Money Insurance and Life Assurance.

Under the Money insurance package, an agent can claim up to GH¢5,000 twice in one year, should they fall victim to robbery.

The second package, offers the agent a GH¢10,000 life assurance cover, in the unfortunate event of loss of life.

Speaking at the launch, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash, said "We are excited to introduce this laudable product for our agents. We do understand the risk associated with the work our agents do and we want them to confidently operate in a secured environment."

"This unique product is also a direct response to calls from the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) as well as other key stakeholders within the mobile money ecosystem," he said.

Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, said: "Hollard Ghana's purpose is to enable more people create and secure a better future.

"Our partnership with Vodafone provides agents with the freedom to operate with ease; knowing that they are insured. In case of an unfortunate event, Hollard will indemnify the agents to reduce the impact to their business and ensure continuity," he said.

Since the inception of mobile money services in the country, there has been a myriad of robbery cases across the country. In some cases, the victims of these robberies are left wounded or in conditions that require immediate medical attention.

This product is expected to transform the industry and become the benchmark.