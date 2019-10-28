Ghana: President Challenges Yango to Develop Presence in Ghana

Musheg Sahakian, Global Expansion Director for Yango (a service by Yandex, one of the biggest IT companies in the world, and other top managers of the company met the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, during the first Russia-Africa Summit and Forum which was held in Sochi (Russia) on October 23-24.

The President encouraged the two companies to develop their presence in Ghana.

He urged them to launch educational programmes that the company had already successfully introduced in Russia and CIS countries.

For his part Mr Sahakian said by joining the existing ride-hailing market in Accra, Yango provided its locals with the new choice.

He said "competition is always good, because it motivates all market players to improve, and everyone wins in the end: users get cheaper rides and better service, drivers can earn better money, and the country gets the latest high-level technologies."