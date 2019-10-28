Ghana: President Challenges Yango to Develop Presence in Ghana

28 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Musheg Sahakian, Global Expansion Director for Yango (a service by Yandex, one of the biggest IT companies in the world, and other top managers of the company met the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, during the first Russia-Africa Summit and Forum which was held in Sochi (Russia) on October 23-24.

The President encouraged the two companies to develop their presence in Ghana.

He urged them to launch educational programmes that the company had already successfully introduced in Russia and CIS countries.

For his part Mr Sahakian said by joining the existing ride-hailing market in Accra, Yango provided its locals with the new choice.

He said "competition is always good, because it motivates all market players to improve, and everyone wins in the end: users get cheaper rides and better service, drivers can earn better money, and the country gets the latest high-level technologies."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.