Uganda: Journalists, Students Without IDs Blocked From Accessing Makerere



Journalists and students without Makerere University identification cards or admission letters have been blocked from accessing the university.

Police have also deployed heavily in and around the university ahead of a scheduled meeting between the university management and the student leaders later today over last week’s four-day tuition protest.

In Kikoni, Kikumi Kikumi and other neighbouring suburbs of the university, armed riot police were seen on patrol. Police lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse students who had blocked Sir Apollo Kaggwa road.

Police have also mounted several security check points around the university.

Some students were seen stranded at the various university gates and seemingly confused.

Some of the students found at the gate told this reporter that they had lost their university IDs while others said they had left them in their hall of residences.

"I have been blocked from entering because I don't have my student's ID which they (police) said I must show them to prove that I'm a student. I forgot my ID in my hall of residence. I also don't think it's the non-students who staged a protest in the university. This has now become an inconvenience to me because it means I cannot attend lectures," Peter who declined to tell us his other name for fear of being suspended said.

Tuition meeting

Makerere University management have invited student leaders for talks following the four-day protest against the 15 percent cumulative tuition policy approved by the top governing body, university council last year.

According to the letter dated October 27, 2019 and authored by the acting vice chancellor, Dr Umar Kakumba, the guild president, Mr Julius Kateregga and his council were invited to meet management today (Monday) at 2pm.

"Following the students unrest that disrupted teaching and learning in a few colleges between Tuesday October 22, 2019 and Friday October 25, 2019, this is to invite you and the Guild Representative Council for an interface with the university management on Monday October 28, 2019 at 2pm in the senior Common room, main Building," reads Dr Kakumba’s letter.