Nigeria: 2020 Budget Defence Ends Today - Senate Insists

28 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The spokesman of the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday insisted that the ongoing 2020 budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies would end today.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan had, on October 14, said the Senate adjourned plenary to October 29 for the committees to work on the budget, warning that any minister or head of agency that failed to defend budget before the deadline would not be given the chance to do so.

"We have earmarked the month of October to be the sole window for all budget defence activities this year by all MDAs. In this regard, our committees will be expected to conclude their work on budget defence within October.

"The subsequent necessary legislative work will be carried out in November and December leading to the eventual passage before the end of this year," Lawan had said.

Adeyeye yesterday disputed media reports that the October 28 deadline for the budget defence had been shifted.

He said: "Majority of the MDAs, up to 80 to 85 percent, have done their defence, it's just the remaining few.

"In fact, there is real cooperation between us and the MDAs as far as the budget defence is concerned. I don't think there is any shift. If there is any shift, I will clarify with the chairman of the appropriation committee tomorrow (today)."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.