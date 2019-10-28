Kenya: Khaligraph Loses Sh60k Silver Chain to Daring Mugger At Guinness Smooth Party

Hard-hitting lyrical rapper Khaligraph Jones lost his silver chain worth Sh60,000 at the lavish Guinness Smooth launch party that went down on Saturday night in Kisumu.

Papa Jones was among three Kenyan acts Sailors, Willy Paul alongside DJ Bash and DJ Joe Mfalme who entertained fans at the launch party held at the Kisumu Simba Union Club.

Taking to the stage at midnight - amid screams and cheers from the fans - after Sailors and Willy Paul had put the crowd in a party mood, Khaligraph delivered a terrific performance.

At some point during the performance, the muscled rapper decided to go off stage to mingle with his fans.

That's when a naughty fan reached out to his neck and grabbed the glittering jewelry.

"Wameenda mpaka na chain, but ni sawa sisi tunapeana kila kitu. Kisumu nawapenda bado juu hata hii show niliambia organizers nitapiga free. So mjue hivyo ndio nawapenda," Khaligraph said after getting back to stage.

Nonetheless, that didn't stop him from keeping the crowd worked up.

"Hiyo chain wameenda nayo ilikuwa ya 60K but hizo ni vitu ndogo mimi nilikuja kuua show," he told Nairobi News after the performance.

NEW GUINNESS VARIANT

Comedians Otoyo, alongside Jalang'o - who earlier in the day tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Amina Chao in Nairobi before flying to Kisumu - hosted the show.

The extravagant party organized by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) saw a clique of about 50 influencers and top entertainment writers flown by a Guinness branded plane from Nairobi to Kisumu.

At the Kisumu International Airport, they were welcome by Sarakasi dancers before boarding a Guinness branded bus to Grand Royal Hotel where they were booked for the night.

At the launch, they were walked through the brewing process of the new Guinness Smooth variant that has an alcohol percentage of 4.5% compared to 6.5% Guinness Stout.

"Our latest launch continues the Guinness commitment to bring consumers flavorful beers which they can enjoy in more occasions. So if you're looking for something delicious and refreshing to enjoy when you're out catching up with friends, give Guinness Smooth a try," Nduku Wamakau, Guinness Marketing Director KBL.

The new variant will retail at Sh160 per 500ml bottle.