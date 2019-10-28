Somalia: Puntland President Deni Meets UN Special Envoy, Pledges to Broker Truce Between Jubaland and Farmajo

28 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntaland President Said Deni and the United Nations Special Envoy for Somalia James Swan on Sunday held a meeting, in which a raft of measures were discussed.

Keny among them was the deteriorating relationship between the regional government and Mogadishu, in which the envoy urged President Deni to work closely with President Farmajo's government.

Mr Swan said that the two centers of power must work towards a consensus on key issues including the next general elections due in 2020, the constitutional review, parliamentary elections, elimination of al-shabab and working towards debt relief.

Mr Swan expresses confidence of Mr Deni's ability to turn around the fortunes of the regional state, adding that the recently concluded investment conference and the entry of the Ethiapia Airways in to the Garowe route were some of the results so far achieved.

The UN envoy urged regional states to embrace dialogue. The concern comes at a time whne Mogadishu has opnely showed resentment towards the re-election of Puntland's Ahmed Modobe.

President Deni promised to play a mediator role in the Jubaland stand off.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

