Somalia: BBC Somalia Service Editor Quits

The BBC Somalia Service editor Abdullahi Abdi has resigned.

Abdi took up the position in 2017 and has steered the service in to growth in audience within the great Lakes region and the diaspora which has a large number of the Somalia community.

Abdi who is studying for PHD at the Moi University in Kenya has had a career with the broadcaster spanning over 13 years.

In his most recent posting,he shuttled between London and Nairobi, where he has been leading the Somali team spread between London, Nairobi, Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Ethiopia, USA and Djibouti.

He also did audience market research with view of maintaining the current audience estimated to be 6million a week, and reach new audiences

Previusly, he led the Somali team in Nairobi (radio, online and social media) and the region for the last four years, but also doubled (on rotational basis with other senior people) as Desk Editor for BB Nairobi Bureau, which cover Horn of Africa, East African and Great Lakes. For the last few years

He was also responsible for researching and writing special products such as profiles of key political and religious groups as well as their leaders and opinion shapers, country media surveys; diary of top events