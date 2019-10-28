Malawi: Khuda Overtakes Babatunde in Golden Boot Chase

28 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Silver Strikers super star Khuda Muyaba has overtaken Mighty Be Forward Wanderers forward Babatunde Adepoju in the chase for TNM Super League Golden Boot award.

Muyaba now leads the list of top scorers with 15 goals.

The Silver marksman scored his 15th goal in his side's 1-1 draw against resilient Mzuni FC in a match played at the Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

"I will keep up the momentum of scoring," said Muyaba.

While Nomads talisman Babatunde is now on second with 14 goals.

The Nigerian has been leading the scorers chart since the beginning of the 2019 soccer season but lately has struggled to find the back of the net.

