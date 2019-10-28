Somalia: Govt Sends Help to Flood Victims in Hiraan Region

The first plane carrying aid to flood victims in the central Hiran Region after the Shabelle River burst its banks landed at the Beledweyn airport today 27 October.

According to reports, the plane was also carrying members of the floods management committee set up by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre. Committee members will take part in the assistance efforts for thousands of people displaced by the floods.

Hiran Region Administration Coordination Director Hawo Ahmed Rijal said the plane was carrying supplies of tents, utensils and other pieces of equipment for the flood victims, who are currently facing a humanitarian situation in Elgal area.

Reports also indicate that more planes carrying aid are expected to arrive Beledweyn in the coming hours.

The emergency assistance is being sent by the federal government and aid agencies to respond to the flooding.

Hiraan regional administration says more than 50,000 families have been displaced by the floods in the region.