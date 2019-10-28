Kenya: How AFC Leopards Plunged Into Debt

28 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed the club is deep in debt and is now appealing to registered members to come to its rescue.

Shikanda confirmed the club has debts totalling to Sh15 million and with a wage bill of Sh 4.2 million per month, Shikanda now believes only registered members can provide a lifeline.

"We inherited a lot of debts and it is a huge challenge. Before we came in, the club had a sponsorship of Sh52million from SportPesa and that was only paying salaries. I won't delve into that but the reality is at the moment we have serious deficits and I am pleading to members to come on board and rescue the club," Shikanda said.

The club has now planned a major fundraiser on Thursday at the Crown Plaza Hotel to jumpstart the financial coffers of the club but even as this happens, Shikanda insists the future of the club lies in having committed and registered members.

"The fundraising through the paybill and the USSD code haven't been sufficient as we had envisioned. We know the fundraiser is not a permanent solution but it would be a good start to at least sort the player salaries and allowances. The sustainability of this club still remains with the membership drive, e-ticketing, merchandising and a few investments. If we can have a membership that pays its fees on time and supports the club faithfully then we can secure the future of the team," he added.

Shikanda exuded confidence in the playing unit saying they have what it takes to win the league. AFC Leopards are currently second on the log with 14 points, one behind rivals Gor Mahia who have two games in hand.

"We have a very good squad and I believe if we sort out the financial crisis and take care of the players they can challenge for the title," offered Shikanda.

Shikanda was elected Ingwe chairman in June, replacing Dan Mule.

