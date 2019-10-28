Sudan: Followers of Former Janjaweed Leader Demand His Release

Khartoum — Relatives of detainees of the Revolutionary Awakening Council held a protest vigil in front of the Attorney General's office in Khartoum on Sunday, demanding the release of all detainees including their leader Musa Hilal.

The Revolutionary Awakening Council consists of former members of the Janjaweed, who are accused of genocide in Darfur.

The demonstrators chanted slogans and demanded justice and freedom for all detainees immediately.

Memorandum

They handed the Attorney General a memorandum demanding their release.

The Attorney General addressed the demonstrators and said he would give the memo due diligence as far as his competence is concerned.

Families of Revolutionary Awakening Council detainees have protested in Khartoum and Darfur before.

Hilal and 'some of his associates' were arrested in 2017 for not complying with an order of the Al Bashir regime to disarm. His lawyers argue that resisting the Al Bashir regime can not constitute a crime.