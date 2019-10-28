Sudan: Rebel Delegation Welcomed in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — The Sudanese government and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have welcomed the arrival of the delegation of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM) to the country on Saturday morning.

The delegation of SLM-MM leaders is headed by Juma El Wakeel, Deputy chairman of the movement's Youth and Students Affairs department. They represent the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of armed movements including the SLM-MM) which has decided to intensify communication with its followers and political forces in the country.

The FFC says it considers the delegation's return to Sudan is part of the ongoing peace process that they seek to achieve on all fronts.

The head of the delegation confirmed that the members of the movement want peace and that they did not take up arms out of a desire to fight.

El Wakeel also confirmed that they have come to the country to support the government that has emerged from the revolution, "because the government has taken a step forward".

'We will reap the fruits of the revolution'

Wajdi Salih, leading member of the FFC welcomed the arrival of the delegation in Khartoum.

"The presence of our brothers in the armed struggle among us in Sudan today confirms that we will reap the fruits of the revolution," he said in a press conference following the arrival of the SRF delegation.

SRF leader El Toom Hajo said: "The presence of the delegation in the country is to confirm that the alliance is meeting the demands of the people at home and abroad, in support of the government of the revolution until peace is achieved".

Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Taayshi also welcomed the delegation. He said that "the strategic vision of Sudan's transitional government is based on the political will of all national, regional, and international parties during the first six months to reach a peace satisfactory for all people in the country".

'No sound of war'

El Taayshi said that the government seeks "to address the causes of political instability, and start a political cycle in which no sound of war is heard that promotes hatred among the Sudanese people".

He affirmed the government's belief in entering the next round of Juba negotiations on November 21 in which all parties to the conflict in Sudan should be part of the peace process, according to a basic principle in which people sit unconditionally to discuss the issues that would stop the war forever in Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sovwereign Council member added that peace is needed as well in order to discuss the issues of restructuring the military establishment in Sudan.

Sudanese Congress Party

Leading figure and former chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party Ibrahim El Sheikh showed optimism over Sudan's "bright future" after the disappearance of the former regime and success of the first round of negotiations held in Juba.

In an interview with official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), El Sheikh welcomed the arrival of the SLM-MM delegation, saying the visit was "a good initiative, a great step towards peace, and affirmation of real change in Sudan .

He hoped that the country would see more visits of delegations from the remaining members of other armed struggle movements .

El Sheikh asserted that "peace would be promptly attained in the coming round of talks, scheduled to be held on November 21, because of the current good climate and good spirit that prevailed between the parties."

He expressed optimism about the cessation of hostilities, opening of borders and trade routes, and the release of prisoners of war. He said that these were "necessary steps and measures for building and boosting confidence".