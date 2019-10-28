Sudan: Six Shot in South Darfur

Gireida — Four men and two women were shot and wounded in Roro village in Gireida, South Darfur, on Saturday. In Central Darfur, herders shot a farmer in his legs.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a villager reported that about ten gunmen raided Roro village on Saturday evening.

The victims are Zahra and Fatima Abdelshafi, Abdelaziz Bashar, Musab and Mustafa Abakar, and Mohamed Nouh.

Abdelziz Bashar and Musab Abaker were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the South Darfur capital Nyala.

Roro village, located in Joghana administrative unit, accommodates displaced people who voluntarily returned to their area of origin.

Central Darfur

Yesterday in Central Darfur, 60-year-old farmer Ibrahim Abdelshafi was shot by herdsmen while he was working on his farm in the area of Girni near Nierteti.

A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that Abdelshafi was seriously wounded in both legs and was taken to Nierteti Hospital. The attack was reported to the police.