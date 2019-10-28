Sudan: Six Shot in South Darfur

28 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida — Four men and two women were shot and wounded in Roro village in Gireida, South Darfur, on Saturday. In Central Darfur, herders shot a farmer in his legs.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a villager reported that about ten gunmen raided Roro village on Saturday evening.

The victims are Zahra and Fatima Abdelshafi, Abdelaziz Bashar, Musab and Mustafa Abakar, and Mohamed Nouh.

Abdelziz Bashar and Musab Abaker were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in the South Darfur capital Nyala.

Roro village, located in Joghana administrative unit, accommodates displaced people who voluntarily returned to their area of origin.

Central Darfur

Yesterday in Central Darfur, 60-year-old farmer Ibrahim Abdelshafi was shot by herdsmen while he was working on his farm in the area of Girni near Nierteti.

A relative of the victim told Radio Dabanga that Abdelshafi was seriously wounded in both legs and was taken to Nierteti Hospital. The attack was reported to the police.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

