Kenya: Jambojet Starts Selling Flight Tickets to Kigali and Mogadishu

Nairobi — Low-cost carrier Jambojet has started selling flight tickets to Kigali and Mogadishu in anticipation for the maiden flights in November.

Jambojet CEO Allan Kilavuka says the move is part of the company's strategy of enabling more passengers to fly affordably and reliably from its hub in Nairobi to the two destinations.

Currently, Jambojet is the only low -cost airline to operate the route from Nairobi.

"Our entry into the two markets is part of our regional expansion programme and brings to three the total number of routes we operate in the continent with the exception of those we fly to on behalf of Kenya Airways," said Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet.

The one-hour Nairobi- Kigali route will begin on Monday November 25th at 1435 and from Kigali at 1615 with a promotional fare of Sh11,240.

The Nairobi-Mogadishu route will operate from Sunday November24th departing Nairobi at 0600 to arrive at 0845. The fare will start from Sh24,470 one way.

The airline will fly once daily to the two destinations.