Nigeria: Why Kano Pillars Set Up Camp in Kaduna - Musa

The Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars football club, Ibrahim Musa has said the decision to camp his team in Kaduna is based on the need to ensure maximum concentration as the team rounds up preparations for the new season.

The League Management Company, LMC, had announced that the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season will start on November 3.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the coach said the management of Kano Pillars decided to take the players and coaching crew away from their immediate environment to avoid unnecessary distractions.

According to him if allowed to stay back in Kano, friends and family members may not allow the players to concentrate fully.

"We are in Kaduna to round up our preparations for the coming season. This is not the first time we are camping in Kaduna. Kaduna is now like our second home.

"Our decision to camp away from Kano is to ensure we concentrate fully on our preparations. We don't want any distractions that may come from our family members or friends.

"We have already lined up some friendly matches to test our readiness for the new season. Although we are ready for the kick-off, we want to make sure we are completely ready," he said.