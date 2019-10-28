Nigeria: FIRS Promotes 244 Staff

Port Harcourt — Chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Comrade Idris Hassan Abdulrahman, says the union has secured approval for 244 staff to be promoted.

Comrade Abdulrahman, who spoke with our reporter shortly after the union's annual seminar in Port Harcourt, said the effective date for the promotion was reviewed from 2019 to 2018.

He said the union also secured approval for upward review of subsistence grant from 20% to 30% as well as reducing the threshold of KPI from 80% to 70%.

He said the union also facilitated the payment of exit benefit to retirees of November and December 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

"We secured approval for upward review of subsistence grant from 20% to 30% and reduced the threshold of KPI from 80% to 70%. We facilitated payment of exit benefit to retirees of November, December 2018 and January 2019 respectively.

"We also ensured that management follows provisions of our human resources policy in the appointment of coordinating directors.

"In conjunction with our association's counterpart, the 2019 promotion vacancies have also been given top priority towards guaranteeing career progression. There are also some critical health challenges which we presented to management and the chairman graciously approved for treatment overseas," he said.

He said the joint union council engaged the management and secured approval for the change for batches 10 and 11 upgraded staff to May 2016, saying that the move has qualified the affected staff to sit for promotion examination and participate in the ongoing preliminary inspector of taxes course.