South Africa: Cape Town Cop Injured, Man Killed During Shootout Near Muizenberg Water Slides

28 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

An armed man has been killed and a flying squad officer injured during a shootout near the water slides in Muizenberg, Cape Town, according to authorities.

The warrant officer, 51, was rushed to hospital after he was shot in both shoulders, his left hand and left leg in Beach Road at around 20:45 on Sunday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

He and another police officer had been on duty and were investigating a vehicle when three armed men started firing at them, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

"The second police official had to use his firearm in return as self-defence and as a result, an unknown armed male was fatally wounded," he said.

"It is further alleged a firearm was recovered by the police from the deceased. [The] other two unknown males ran away from the scene."

Van Wyk said a 9mm pistol was recovered on the scene with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The identity of the deceased was unknown.

Police are investigating an inquest and an attempted murder case.

"The suspicious vehicle, a [Chevrolet] Aveo was discovered to have been hijacked in September in Lwandle."

Seisa said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Nobody has been arrested.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

