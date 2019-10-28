South Africa: Suspects Held for Business Robberies, Business Owners Urged to Be Vigilant

press release

As the festive season approaches, police in the province would like to urge business owners to be vigilant and proactive in a bid to curb business robberies. A number of successes were achieved on cases which were reported last week.

In one of the incidents on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 in Hartbeesfontein, three suspects attempted to enter a liquor shop in the morning. Upon realising that the shop was not yet opened, the suspects went to the owner's house which is close by and pretended to be clients. The business owner accompanied the suspects to his business and unlocked the shop. It was at that point that the suspects pointed him with a firearm, took cash and fled the scene with their getaway vehicle as well as the victim's Inyathi panel van.

A car chase ensued after the police were alerted about the incident. Subsequently, one of the suspects' vehicle; a Toyota Etios, was found at about 08:35 parked next to the road and one suspect was arrested. Further investigations led the police to the cemetery in Hartbeesfontein where another suspect was arrested at approximately 09:35. The third suspect was arrested in the afternoon in Klerksdorp by the investigation team. Furthermore, the victim's panel van was recovered the next day in Klerksdorp.

Kedisaletse Melato (43), Mandal Miya (31) and Ratau Moreki (43) appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Friday, 25 October 2019 on a charge of business robbery. They will remain in custody until their next court appearance in Hartbeesfontein Circuit Court on Tuesday, 29 October 2019.

In another incident in Madibogo, a supermarket was allegedly robbed at about 20:00 on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 by a group of suspects. That was after the suspects allegedly entered the store, pointed customers and employees with firearms, then took money, cigarettes, cool drinks and cellular phones. The suspects fled the scene in a Volkswagen Golf. A swift reaction by the police led them to Delareyville where the driver of the Golf was arrested after the suspects stopped and fled in different directions. The police seized the Golf, cigarettes and cool drinks.

As a result, Anthonio Lino José Mazivila (35) appeared in the Atamelang Magistrates' Court on Friday, 25 October 2019 for business robbery. He was remanded in custody until Wednesday, 6 November 2019.

In the third and separate incident on Friday, 25 October 2019, two suspects who pretended to be customers, allegedly entered a bakery in Mahikeng and threatened employees with firearms. They allegedly robbed the employees of their cash and two cellular phones before fleeing the scene on foot. A customer who entered the bakery soon thereafter, was informed about the incident. He allegedly jumped into his vehicle in pursuit of the suspects. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that he found one of the suspects approximately 500m from the scene and slightly knocked him down with his vehicle. Consequently, two robbed cellular phones were found in possession of the suspect. The latter was admitted under police guard at a local hospital. He is expected to appear soon in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court for business robbery.

Business owners are requested to take precautionary measures and apply the following safety tips to prevent business robberies:

*Maintain visibility throughout the store.

*Develop a cash control programme and avoid keeping large sums of cash in the store.

*Be discreet in cash counting and bank deposits.

*Do not visit the bank on the same date at the same time.

*Take precautions during opening and closing times. Have at least two employees to open and close the business.

*Invest in a security alarm system with a mobile panic button and install a robbery alarm as this is a strong deterrent.

*Do not release personal information to strangers.

*Keep purses and personal valuables locked in desks or lockers.