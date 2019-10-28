South Africa: Keimoes SAPS Clamps Down On Drug Trafficking

press release

In a vigorous attempt to clamp down on drug trafficking in the local community, Keimoes Crime Prevention members have increased their efforts to remove illegal drugs from the streets.

On Sunday evening, 27 October 2019 at 20:00, Constables Vuyo Nxusani, Mxolisi Segedi and Louis Koetzee received information about drugs allegedly being delivered to the residence of a foreign national in Lillie Avenue in Keimoes.

After operationalising the information, the members searched the house and discovered tik and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R 4 800. A male foreign national was arrested for possession of drugs and will soon appear in the Keimoes Magistrates court.

The Keimoes Station Commander, Lt Col Barney Visagie thanked the community for reporting information about criminal activities that can assist the police and to continue doing so. We will turn the tide against crime and claim back our communities.