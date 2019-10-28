South Africa: Paper Tiger - Newsrooms Were Torn Apart By Suspicion, Recrimination and a Witch Hunt After Iqbal Survé Fired Alide Dasnois

28 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alide Dasnois and Chris Whitfield

Chaos erupted in the Cape Times newsroom - and Independent Newspapers - the night after Nelson Mandela died. New owner Iqbal Survé fired Dasnois amid accusations of disrespect towards Mandela, but many pointed to a Cape Times article about one of Survé's companies as the real reason. "In the months that followed, newsrooms were torn apart by suspicion, recrimination and what many believed was a witch hunt to expel those not prepared to toady to the owner." This extract recounts events as they unfolded on 6 December, 2013.

For the rest of that day, Dasnois dodged repeated calls from Cape Times colleagues who had no idea what had happened and who wanted urgent instructions on the coverage of Mandela's death. Head of news Janet Heard, who was managing reporters and photographers, wanted to know from Dasnois whether to send photographer Brenton Geach to Mandela's home in Qunu in the Eastern Cape to cover events there. 'Around 3p.m., I still had no word from Alide, and Brenton called to say that he had been told to chat to Chris about Qunu. Strange. Something was wrong. There was indecision. No planning.'

In the late afternoon, Heard and her family went to the...

