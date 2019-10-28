South Africa: Three Apprehended for Possession of Endangered Species

press release

Three suspects aged between 24 and 51 were on Friday 25 October 2019 apprehended by the police in Musina for possession of a Pangolin. The arrest happened after police received a tip off from members of the community.

The Police received information about a suspicious vehicle traveling from Alldays to Musina with three occupants looking for a possible buyer.

A snap operation was instituted and a vehicle matching the description given was spotted by police, parked along the N1 road in the Musina Central Business District (CBD). The vehicle, with three occupants, was searched and a Pangolin was indeed found. Three suspects were then arrested on the spot.

The suspects will appear in Musina magistrate court on Monday 28 October.