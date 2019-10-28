South Africa: Former Protea Breaks New Ground for Women in SA Cricket

Cape Town — Shandre Fritz broke new ground for women's match officials when she started her first appointment as a Cricket South Africa (CSA) match referee for first-class matches during the 4-Day Franchise Series match between the Lions and the Dolphins at the Wanderers on Monday.

Fritz, a former national captain and South African Women's Cricketer of the Year, was appointed to the Match Referees Panel at the start of the current season.

As a player she represented the Proteas in 85 white-ball international matches between 2003 and 2014, captaining the country on several occasions.

In addition, she became the first South African to score a century in international T20 cricket and was honoured as South African Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2012.

