South Africa: Cash in Transit Robbers Suspect Sought By Hawks

28 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — The Hawks' National National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) appeals to the public to come forward with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in cash in transit heist in Parow on 22 March 2019.

Four armed suspects pretended to be queuing at the ATM line in Parow Centre, whilst the crew members of Fidelity Security were busy servicing the ATM. The three instantly broke out of the line as the crew members continued with their work. They pointed them with firearms and disarmed them, consequently, two service firearms with live ammunitions were taken by the suspects, whilst no shots were fired and no injuries sustained.

The crew was ordered to open both ATM's and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money after emptying both ATMs. Anyone with information should contact the Hawks' Investigating Officer, Captain Shaun Swan on 082 469 2164. Credible information that would ensure the arrest of the gunmen will be rewarded.

