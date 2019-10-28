South Africa: North West Legislature On Financial Mismanagement of Bojanala District Municipality

press release

The North West Legislature' Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA) chaired by Hon. Job Dliso has resolved to summon the Mayor, Speaker and senior management of Bojanala District Municipality to appear before the Committee to account on allegations of financial misconduct. This follows several attempts where the district municipality failed to appear before the Committee to account for mismanagement of public funds. The meeting will be held on 30 October 2019 in the Legislature Committee Room 2.

This follows media reports that employees of the municipality threatened to burn the municipal offices due to financial mismanagement and non-payment of salaries including statutory payments such as medical aid and South African Revenue Services deductions and lately there were incidents where councillors were held hostage which endangers lives of individuals.

Section 14 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2004 (Act No 24 of 2004) hereinafter referred to as "the Act" read with Section 115(a) of the Constitution , further read with the North West Provincial Legislature Rule 60(3) gives the Legislature powers to summon people to appear before it.

Failure to attend the meeting by people who have been summoned, is a criminal offence, punishable upon conviction, by a fine and imprisonment as contemplated in Section 17 of the Act.

Hon. Dliso said the Standing Committee felt undermined by the municipality thus exercising its powers. "We received the presentation from both Department of Finance and Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs regarding the matter at the district municipality. We are indeed perturbed by the slow response and investigation by the Cooperative Governance department wherein an official released R134 million without gazetting it and that there is no action taken.

"The Committee treats the matter seriously and will ensure that a decisive action is taken against those implicated and even a criminal case is opened. We will continue to ensure that public funds are accounted for. We condemn any threats to individuals and damaging of properties. We want to assure all the affected parties and the community that no stone will be left unturned, they must just exercise patience," said Hon. Dliso.

