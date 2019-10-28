South Africa: Anti-Crime Campaign in Roodepan

press release

The Voice in the City group held a walk in the Roodepan area on 26 October 2019. This an anti-crime campaign involved various churches and the Roodepan SAPS. During the campaign different role players voiced their concerns about crime and the prevention thereof. The team reflected on drug related crimes, house breaking, domestic violence, theft, etc.

The Roodepan SAPS, Visible Policing Unit commander, Lt Col Pieter Jansen thanked the churches for the initiative to assist the SAPS in the fight against crime. The Roodepan SAPS monitored and managed the peaceful campaign/walk. Together we can turn the tide against crime.