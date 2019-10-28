South Africa: Anti-Crime Campaign in Roodepan

28 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Voice in the City group held a walk in the Roodepan area on 26 October 2019. This an anti-crime campaign involved various churches and the Roodepan SAPS. During the campaign different role players voiced their concerns about crime and the prevention thereof. The team reflected on drug related crimes, house breaking, domestic violence, theft, etc.

The Roodepan SAPS, Visible Policing Unit commander, Lt Col Pieter Jansen thanked the churches for the initiative to assist the SAPS in the fight against crime. The Roodepan SAPS monitored and managed the peaceful campaign/walk. Together we can turn the tide against crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.