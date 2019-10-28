South Africa: Over Six Hundred Arrests and 6000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Illegal Liquor Outlets in Operation Lockdown

28 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

As Operation Lockdown operations continued at identified precincts within the Cape Town metropole, a total of 654 arrests were effected in the period of 16 October till 27 October 2019, for crimes ranging from theft, illegal possession of firearms to robbery aggravated, attempted murder as well as murder.

Integrated forces embarked on various operations under the auspices of Operation Lockdown in a bid to curb serious violent crimes afflicting the Cape Flats and other identified townships in Cape Town. Intelligence-driven actions undertaken by SAPS units, traffic officials, SANDF, Metro police and law enforcement members included raids, search and seizures, vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks.

Meanwhile approximately 6000 litres liquor were confiscated from illegal liquor outlets raided as part of Lockdown operations since July 2019. Analysis of crime patterns indicates that alcohol remains a major contributor to serious violent incidents such as murders, attempted murders and rapes.

The operations also saw an assortment of drugs including Mandrax tablets, dagga, crystal meth (Tik), heroin and cocaine seized with arrests. Eight firearms, ammunition, 42 knives and other dangerous weapons were also confiscated.

Traffic fines to the value of R234 000 were also issued for a variety of traffic offences including drunken driving.

The operations will continue week after week guided by the police's crime pattern analysis.

Support from community volunteers, neighbourhood watches and patrollers continues to enhance policing efforts of Lockdown forces as well as police station initiatives.

