South Africa: 344 Suspects Nabbed Through Weekend Operations

28 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in the province arrested 344 suspects between Friday, 25 and Sunday, 27 October 2019, for different crimes through various operations. Of the 344 arrests, 26 were for contact crimes, which included murder, rape, assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery, sexual assault, assault common and attempted rape.

The other suspects were nabbed for crimes highly dependent on police action such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and liquor related offences of which 122 were for drinking in public, 6 for being drunk in public and 15 for illegally dealing in liquor.

Moreover, police seized a variety of items including two pistols, a magazine, 19 rounds of ammunition, 194 litres of liquor and seven knifes. It was during the operations that a total of 62 fines were issued, including 40 for road traffic related offences.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the arrests and indicated that the police together with other role players will continue with the operations to discourage criminal activities as well as to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

