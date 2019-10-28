South Africa: Burning of Municipal Building At Ritchie

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has condemned the burning of the Municipal building at Ritchie at Sol Plaatje Municipality.

It is alleged enraged members of the community torched the municipal building today at about 12:00 in protest of poor service delivery.

No arrest has been effected as yet and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the Detective Commander of Rietvale SAPS, Capt Deon Rheeder at 082 469 0193. Information will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Members of the Public Order Police are monitoring the situation.

Police will be investigating a case of arson.