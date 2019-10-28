Angola: Agreement Enables Production of 420 Million Cubic Feet of Gas

28 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and five oil companies signed on Monday, in Luanda, two agreements for exploration, development and production of natural gas and cost sharing, which is expected to produce about 420 million cubic feet of gas / day as from 2022.

The project, valued at US $ 2 billion, foresees the exploration and development of natural gas resources, which will be made in blocks 1, 2, 3, 14 and 15 and aims to close the decline in gas supply to the Angolan plant, LNG, located in northern Zaire province.

The two protocols were signed by the chairmen of ANPG's board of directors, Paulino Jerónimo of Sonangol Research and Production, Ricardo Van-Desta, the directors of ENI companies, Andrea Giaccardo of BP Stephen Wills of Total, Olivier Juony, Angola LNG, Amadeu Azevedo and Chevron's, Darek Magnes.

Currently gas production in the country, through Angola LNG, fluctuates between 800 and 900 million cubic feet / day, and from 2022 with the start of operation of this consortium, could increase up to half of this production.

In the consortium, Chevron owns 31 percent, BP 11.8 percent, Total 11.8 percent ENI 25.6 percent and Sonangol PP 18.8 percent.

At the ceremony, Minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Azevedo, considered necessary for the success of natural gas, knowledge of natural gas, appropriate legislation for its promotion and support to Angola LNG for the promotion of this national industry.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.