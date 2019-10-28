Angola: Alligator Kills Woman in Alto Catumbela

Ganda — A 59-year-old woman died this weekend in the village of Alto Catumbela, municipality of Ganda, Coastal Benguela province as a result of an alligator attack on the local river bank, Angop learned Monday from a family source.

The woman is Teresa Joaquina Adelino - a retired employee of the former Angola Pulp and Paper Industrial Complex (CCPA), who went to the Catumbela River to fetch draw water for domestic use, having been surprised by the reptile.

According to the source, the alligator began by attacking the right leg of the woman, dragging her later to the bottom of the river, causing her death.

However, searches were triggered in the river with the help of the population, which allowed the location and recovery of the body.

ANGOP knows that the victim's funeral has already been held. This is the third case of its kind recorded in Alto Catumbela village in less than a year.