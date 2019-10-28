Tanzania: Taxi Driver Accused of Abducting Mo Dewji Seeks Bail

Dar es Salaam — MousaTwaleb (46), a taxi driver who is accused of abducting Tanzania's billionaire Mohammed Dewji is seeking a bail.

Defense attorney Mahudhu Mbagwa asked the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday October 28, 2019 to dismiss a money laundering lawsuit against his client, so that he can get bail.

Twaleb, a resident of Tegeta, and his colleagues face three charges including that of kidnapping billionaire Mohamed Dewji, and money laundering case No. 42/2019.

Mbagwa submitted the plea today 28, October 2019 in front of the Chief Justice of the Court, Huruma Shaidi when the case was presented for mentioning.

The plea came after the public defender Mr Daisy Makakala, who told the court that the investigation of the case was ongoing and the origin file-case is held by the Police.

Attorney Mr Mbagwa then asked the court to remove the money laundering charges from the indictment for his client to get bail.

"The investigation of this case has taken a long now. I request for the tribunal to dismiss the money laundering charge so that my client can get bail," said Mr Mbagwa.

In a quick response, public defense attorney Mr Makakala said it is impossible to remove the money laundering charges.

After hearing the two sides' arguments, Judge Shaidi adjourned the case until November 12, 2019 and the defendant was returned to custody.

Apart from Twaleb other suspects in the case, who have yet appeared before the court are including South African resident PhilaTshabalala and four Mozambicans Henrique Simbue, Daniel Berdardo, Issac Tomu and Zacarious Junior.