Tanzania: Taxi Driver Accused of Abducting Mo Dewji Seeks Bail

28 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadijajumanne

Dar es Salaam — MousaTwaleb (46), a taxi driver who is accused of abducting Tanzania's billionaire Mohammed Dewji is seeking a bail.

Defense attorney Mahudhu Mbagwa asked the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday October 28, 2019 to dismiss a money laundering lawsuit against his client, so that he can get bail.

Twaleb, a resident of Tegeta, and his colleagues face three charges including that of kidnapping billionaire Mohamed Dewji, and money laundering case No. 42/2019.

Mbagwa submitted the plea today 28, October 2019 in front of the Chief Justice of the Court, Huruma Shaidi when the case was presented for mentioning.

The plea came after the public defender Mr Daisy Makakala, who told the court that the investigation of the case was ongoing and the origin file-case is held by the Police.

Attorney Mr Mbagwa then asked the court to remove the money laundering charges from the indictment for his client to get bail.

Related Stories

Uber taxi driver explains how Tanzanian Dollar billionaire Mo Dewji was kidnapped

Police link Dar es Salaam house with Mo Dewji abduction

Security cordon as hunt for abducted Tanzania billionaire Mohammed Dewji on

Social media anger over billionaire Mo Dewji abduction in Tanzania

"The investigation of this case has taken a long now. I request for the tribunal to dismiss the money laundering charge so that my client can get bail," said Mr Mbagwa.

In a quick response, public defense attorney Mr Makakala said it is impossible to remove the money laundering charges.

After hearing the two sides' arguments, Judge Shaidi adjourned the case until November 12, 2019 and the defendant was returned to custody.

Apart from Twaleb other suspects in the case, who have yet appeared before the court are including South African resident PhilaTshabalala and four Mozambicans Henrique Simbue, Daniel Berdardo, Issac Tomu and Zacarious Junior.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.