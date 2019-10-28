Tanzania: Joseph First Tanzanian to Win Kenya Open Golf Title

28 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

DAR ES SALAAM Gymkhana Club golfer, Victor Joseph has become the first Tanzanian to win Kenya Amateur Open Golf Championship after the end of 54-hole tournament in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

Joseph won the tournament after grossing the tournament's best score of 215 strokes to beat his closest challenger Samuel Njoroge from Kenya by a single shot.

Joseph, who plays off +2 handicap, began the tournament with 73 strokes in the first 18 holes before improving it with 71 strokes in the second 18 holes and returned similar score in the final 18 holes on his way to seal the victory with 215 total strokes.

Kenya Samauel Njoroge clinched the runner up title after returning 216 total strokes. He opened his title-chasing campaign with brilliant 70 strokes in the first day, before bringing in 72 strokes in the second day and finished his race with 74 strokes.

Third overall was Torobased Ugandan, Emanuel Jakisa who penned 217 total strokes. He opened his chase with 74 strokes, and improved it to 73 strokes in the second day.

His ended his onslaught with 70 strokes in the final day. "I am very happy today after winning Kenyan Amateur Open Championship title since none from outside Kenya has won it before.

I have become the first Tanzanian to win such as title," said Joseph after the end of the 54th hole tee off.

By winning Kenya Open, Victor Joseph has also qualified to play European Masters Kenya Open next year.

Other Tanzanians; Ali Mcharo and Godfrey Gwacha from TPC Kilimanjaro, failed to shine in the tourname

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

