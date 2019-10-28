Tanzania: Dar Displays Commitment to Gender Equality in Leadership

TANZANIA remains committed to enhancement of women's participation to electoral processes, Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan said yesterday.

Ms Samia said the sheer number of women who have taken top political and executive jobs in the country verified Tanzania's fortitude to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number five, 10 and 16 as rolled out by the United Nations (UN).

The vice president, addressing the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) sensitisation workshop here, said the country's feat as the fifth among commonwealth countries with the most women in politics was a clear testimony of Tanzania's commitment to realise the goals.

"Tanzania has entrusted the woman with the country's vice presidency, this is something unheard of in this country; it is a great honour for us Tanzanian women and me personally that I carry this enormous task on behalf of all the women in Tanzania," charged the VP amid thunderous applause from the audience, which featured participants from 14 African Commonwealth countries.

The gesture, according to Ms Samia, goes to show how "We, in Tanzania, are committed to empowering women."

She singled out the appointment of Dr Anna Makakala as the head of the country's Immigration Department as another good practical gesture of empowering women in Tanzania.

She, however, noted that more had to be done on increasing the number of women in political offices.

"We have seven women out of 23 ministers and four deputy ministers out of 22 deputies, this puts women representation in the cabinet at 24.4 per cent," she said, adding: "The statistics are better than many African countries but still more need to be done on our side," she explained.

The VP took note of the impressive record Tanzania had in enrolling a good number of women in the judiciary. There were currently seven women out of 20 High Court Judges, according to the vice president while 21 out of 68 justices of appeal were women.

"This is quite impressive for a developing country like ours.

In all these positions, women have proven to be intricate in character and they give attention to every detail, enabling them to perform better in governance," she said.

Ms Samia also shares her personal political journey and how she battled it out with fierce men in the country's political landscape to reach where she is today.

She reminisced how she pushed herself through adopting a strategy to work closely with fellow women through her motto 'A scandal falsely directed at a woman candidate at any level is a scandal falsely directed at all women in the constituency.'

"This enabled me to emerge the winner with many votes ahead of my male contestants," she recalled.

Goal number five of the SDGs calls for states to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls through ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls everywhere, while goal number 10 calls for reducing inequality within and among countries through progressively achieving and sustaining income growth of the bottom 40 per cent of the population at a rate higher than the national average.

SDG goal number 16 of the UN requires member states to Promote peace and inclusive societies for sustainable development provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

CWP Chairperson Africa Region Zainab Gimba hailed Tanzanian for being on the forefront in championing women empowerment at all levels.

"This is enough evidence that there is the elusive political willingness in Tanzania," she said.

Ms Gimba urged political parties in Africa to proactively ensure that women actively participate in electoral processes while CWP Chairperson Shandana Gulzar Khan said there was much to learn from Tanzania.

"There are landmark examples from Tanzania worth sharing," she said.