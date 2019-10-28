Tanzania: Special Committee Planed for Clearing Service Supervision

WORKS, Transport and Communications Ministry plans forming a special committee to supervise all clearing and forwarding related activities to enhance efficiency of the Dar es Salaam Port.

Minister Engineer, Isack Kamwelwe said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the committee, which is set to start operations soon, will comprise all government departments, which have been working with Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) to smoothen services at the port.

"To make it most effective and productive, I plan meeting all private clearing and forwarding agencies and other business people next month to hear their challenges and work for permanent solutions.

They should also know about the imminent committee and its operational system," the minister said, adding: "Some of the private agencies have been for their own bad intensions delaying services to their clients and deceiving them that it's the government that is usually slowing the processes."

Minister Kamwelwe said to make things perfect, the committee will stick on the enforcement of the laws, which direct any cargo to be cleared within seven days.

He revealed that the stateowned Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) not only serves as shipping agent but also deals with clearance and forwarding activities for individual or corporate.

The tax rates for any type of cargo will be pasted in all departments to avoid deceptions that have been done by various dishonest clearing and forwarding agencies, said Engineer Kamwelwe.

To avoid dishonest agencies, the minister stressed, it's also allowed for individuals to personally clear their cargos.

"The government has so far been doing whatever possible to enhance the port efficiency to enable the country earns more revenues.

It's for instance, currently possible to accommodate ships with about 260 meters' length and will soon start to accommodate those with 300 meters," he said.