Tanzania: Brewer Increases Volume By 10 Pct

TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) has increased its volume by approximately 10 percent over the last three years.

According to TBL's Business Operations Director, Waziri Jemedari, the company has invested in excess of 300BN/-in world class manufacturing processes in order to boost volume growth and enhance its efficiencies.

This investment in productivity is also clearly evidenced by the fact that all of TBL's four breweries namely Mbeya, Arusha, Mwanza and Dar es Salaam are consistently ranked among the top 25 in the world.

According to Jemedari, the company has invested in alternative energy sources such as solar in Mbeya plant and steam generated from biomass in Mwanza plant in order to sustain this growth and is currently exploring the possibility of installing solar panels at all its sites.

Energy sources aside, TBL continues to invest in its 1,500-strong workforce in order to ensure that it is able to deliver on its obligations to customers and stakeholders.

furthermore, as the company has grown so too, has its value chain whereas farmers and suppliers have been equipped with the requisite financial management skills needed to grow their businesses, said Gareth De Gee TBL's Procurement and Sustainability Director.

TBL is the reigning Manufacturer of the Year and Best Listed Company and is licensed to produce, sell and distribute beers, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic products in the country.

The company's extensive portfolio of almost 15 brands includes Tanzania's oldest beer Safari Lager and Kilimanjaro Lager which is named for the great Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Tanzanians were in 2018 introduced to Budweiser which continues to be popular among Tanzania's young professional class.

Also, the company is a major player in the socio-economic development of Tanzania, where in addition to contributing approximately 3 per cent to the national budget by 500bn/-in taxes, it seeks to bring to life the global smart drinking goals through initiatives such as training stakeholders on Alcohol Behaviour and Communication, Anti-Drunk Driving campaigns which include advocating for the use of designated drivers and partnering with the Road Traffic Police to create awareness on road safety as well as; Raising awareness on gender-based violence through the No Excuse campaign.

TBL is regarded as a thought leader in Tanzania and is constantly invited to share best practices with stakeholders in the water, energy and environment sectors.