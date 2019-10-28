Tanzania: Simbu Silver Rescues Tanzania in World Military Games

28 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIAN marathoner, Alphonce Simbu earned Tanzanian a lone silver medal after finishing second in the 42km marathon during the World Military Games in Wuhan China yesterday.

Simbu grabbed the silver medal when he finished second behind the winner Leche Schumi from Bahrain. Simbu's medal helped Tanzania to finish 49th out 56 countries that managed to win medals until late yesterday.

Simbu clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes and 16 seconds, finishing ahead of his East African team mate, Hakizimana John of Rwanda who clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds.

Tseveenravdan Byambajav from Mongolia was unlucky to miss a medal after finishing fourth in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 56 seconds.

But, the winner Schumi looked a well drilled for the victory as his time; 2 hours, 08 minutes and 28 seconds was superior to the second- placed Simbu by almost two minutes. Like the Olympics, the Military World Games are held every four years.

The inaugural competition was held in Rome in 1995 and this is China's first time hosting the event, which will continue until October 30.

More than 9,000 athletes from 109 countries are expected to take part in the Wuhan games, according to local organizers.

Among the events are swimming, parachuting, orienteering and wrestling. So far, China is substantially leading on the medal tally, with twice as many gold medals as nearest competitor Russia.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.