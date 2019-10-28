Tanzania: Simbu Silver Rescues Tanzania in World Military Games

TANZANIAN marathoner, Alphonce Simbu earned Tanzanian a lone silver medal after finishing second in the 42km marathon during the World Military Games in Wuhan China yesterday.

Simbu grabbed the silver medal when he finished second behind the winner Leche Schumi from Bahrain. Simbu's medal helped Tanzania to finish 49th out 56 countries that managed to win medals until late yesterday.

Simbu clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes and 16 seconds, finishing ahead of his East African team mate, Hakizimana John of Rwanda who clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds.

Tseveenravdan Byambajav from Mongolia was unlucky to miss a medal after finishing fourth in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 56 seconds.

But, the winner Schumi looked a well drilled for the victory as his time; 2 hours, 08 minutes and 28 seconds was superior to the second- placed Simbu by almost two minutes. Like the Olympics, the Military World Games are held every four years.

The inaugural competition was held in Rome in 1995 and this is China's first time hosting the event, which will continue until October 30.

More than 9,000 athletes from 109 countries are expected to take part in the Wuhan games, according to local organizers.

Among the events are swimming, parachuting, orienteering and wrestling. So far, China is substantially leading on the medal tally, with twice as many gold medals as nearest competitor Russia.