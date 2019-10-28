Tanzania: New Outreach Plan On Heart Diseases Starts in Capital City

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) will today embark on a medical outreach programme for public institutions in Dodoma City.

The initiative is the first in heart screening to be conducted by the Cardiology Unit of BMH to members of staff working with public institutions in Dodoma Region.

The aim is to reach more people and increase awareness about heart diseases. BMH Head of Cardiology Unit, Dr Willfredius Rutahoile, said yesterday that the programme would start with Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Duwasa).

"The one-day exercise will involve blood pressure assessment, echo test, electrocardiogram and education on heart healthcare to Duwasa staff members," said the cardiologist.

Dr Rutahoile noted that the medical outreach programme would provide public servants with an opportunity to undergo heart check-up, saying the Cardiology Unit at BMH would extend services to other public institutions.

Earlier this month, BMH received three vehicles worth 335.145m/- aimed at boosting the provision of health services, including the medical outreach programme implementation across the region and neighbouring regions.

For his part, BMH Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, said the vehicles would also facilitate the hospital's blood donation programme, which would start after the construction of its blood bank early next year.

"The new vehicles will facilitate the implementation of the hospital's blood donation programme," said the hospital boss.

Dr Chandika noted that the vehicles would enable BMH to go to schools and institutions with a view to mobilising members of the public to donate more blood that would be stored in the hospital's blood bank.

"There is growing demand for blood transfusion in the Central Zone due to an increase in the number of Dodoma residents," he said.