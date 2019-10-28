Tanzania/Egypt: Yanga Face Uphill Task in Cairo

YOUNG Africans face an uphill task to progress into the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 loss to Pyramids of Egypt at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi scored a late consolation goal in the 88th minute to restore hope for his side prior to the return match in Egypt on November 3rd this year.

He crafted well a low-flying ball which was tricky for Pyramids goalkeeper Ahmed Elshenawya to stop it from going behind his net.

The hosts suffered a major setback as they had to finish the match with ten-men after central defender Kelvin Yondani was given marching orders for a reckless challenge on Pyramids striker and it was his second yellow card offence.

This means Yondani will miss the trip to Cairo and his leadership presence at the backline will greatly be missed during the follow-up encounter.

Pyramids scored in each half with Traore Erick opening the scoreboard in the 42nd minute using well a defensive blunder displayed by Yanga defenders.

The 23 year old striker easily pumped the ball into the net to put his team on the right track while in the 62nd minute, Abdallah Saed added the tally to two goals after collecting a good ball from Mahmoud Farouk.

The latter fetched a ball which was abandoned by Yanga's Mrisho Ngassa as he thought it had gone out of the play but the referee waved it on to give an opportunity for the visitors to score the crucial second away goal.

Both teams started the game cautiously playing not to concede an early goal but the visitors were having an upper hand especially after moving towards the hosts' territory.

Yanga goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo was the busier of the two shot-stoppers and was immediately forced to action early in the opening exchanges of the match but he was all alert to deny the danger.

Following series of attempts, at last, Pyramids FC got the opener in the 42nd minute courtesy of Traore Erick, who was found unmarked inside the penalty box before he coolly powered the ball in the net via the far right corner of the goal.

It was a salt in the wound for the country's representatives who only had one shot on the target as compared to three shots from the Egypt side who looked sharp in terms of attacking.

The only real chance for Yanga came in the 9th minute thanks to the long range volley by left-back Ally Sonso which was expertly denied by Pyramids goalie Elshenawya.

With the first half display, it was evident for Yanga that they lacked efficiency upfront with the Namibian bought hit man Sadney Urikhob being used as a lone striker.

In the second half, Yanga came a bit rejuvenated as they began to press hard but still more, they were not able to unlock Pyramids concrete defence but in the end, a 2-1 results was not that bad for the country's flag bearers.

Yanga's Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera adjusted his starting lineup by calling to bench Feisal Salum in the 68th minute for Juma Balinya who helped to bring back rhythm in the game.