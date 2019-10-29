Uganda: Bouncer Linked to Ugandan Musician Radio's Death Convicted of Manslaughter

28 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

An Entebbe court on Monday ruled that Godfrey Wamala, commonly known as Troy, did not murder famed Ugandan artist Moses Ssekibogo, aka Mowzey Radio.

But in the same ruling inside a packed and emotionally charged courtroom, Judge Jane Francis Abodo convicted Troy of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Murder is defined in legal terms as the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another. Manslaughter, on the other hand, is the crime of killing a human being without prior planning.

Troy has denied murdering the famed musician in this case which has dragged on for more than a year.

But one witness referred to as David Washington, a music producer who was with Radio on the night he died, told the court that he saw Troy - a night club bouncer - physically harm Radio during a brawl at a De Bar, a night club located along the Kampala-Entebbe highway.

TESTIMONY

"(Inside the bar) Radio met like five people whom I had never met before. I started seeing Radio's friends laughing at him. He (Radio) got angry and poured alcohol on the (club manager) Egesa. Egesa got angry and smashed the bottles on the table," Washington explained in his testimony.

"It was then that Egesa called bouncers to take Radio out and indeed they took him out. But on the way, Troy grabbed Mowzey and threw him down and he hit the head on the ground," he further testified.

Radio, renowned for his songs such as Neera, Bread and Butter, Potential, and Kuku, left behind three children he sired from two baby mamas.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
December 21 'Step Down' Campaign a Threat to Weah Presidency?
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Globetrotting Buhari Off to Saudi Arabia This Time

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.