Rwanda: Female Varsity Students Undertake Taxi-Moto Business

In most parts of the world, the motorcycle taxi industry is male-dominated.

However, in Kigali, 200 women, including university students, are defying the stereotype and expectations by acquiring training in the Moto Taxi Business before forming a cooperative.

The programme is offered on evenings and weekends, allowing the women to attend class during the day and work when they wish and some have completed the courses.

In an interview with Business Times, the women said that the business will help them earn a living, while they are pursuing their scholastic goals.

Belithe Iradukunda is a 23-year-old student studying Business Information technology at the University of Kigali.

She spoke about high levels of unemployment in the country as one of the reasons that lead her to seek to join the growing Motorcycle Taxi business in hope of making a sustainable venture out of it.

"I am confident in operating a Moto Taxi as a viable career. The business skills I acquired at University will enhance and inform my work. This business is a great source of income for a university student" she said.

Esperance Dushime, a 25-year-old student at Rwanda College of Economics and Business said she enrolled in the programme in July earlier this year.

"We began by studying traffic rules so that we get our driving permits. We also learn skills related to Mechanics, English, and business opportunities in Tourism. We are taught how to use the meter, as well as the benefits of cashless payments. As I am preparing to graduate next month, I am also preparing and saving money for my future," explained Dushime.

They were facilitated by Yego Innovision Ltd in partnership with Germany Cooperation Agency (GIZ) to become Rwanda's first all-women motorcyle taxi cooperative.

Armella Manirambona, Project Manager at Yego, added that the women are also being trained on ICT, Self-defense, Customer Care, Motorcycle Maintenance, Navigation, and First Aid.

"So far, in the transport sector, women have been in the shadows. By training them to become Moto Taxi drives, they will earn a decent living. We will help the women form one cooperative this year and will partner with other motorcycle companies, so women can access vehicles via loans."

The initiative will eventually scale up to include women in rural areas.

The Labour Force Survey Trends August 2019 (Q3) shows that the labour force participation rate had decreased to 52.3 in August 2019 (Q3) compared to 53.8 percent in May 2019(Q2) showing that Labour force participation rate was still higher for male population than the female population over time.